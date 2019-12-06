A Feel Good Friday surprise for Leo – Idaho’s biggest KISS fan who has to wait another year to see his favorite band

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

In February we brought you the story of Leo Wyatt – a 52-year-old who has been in love with KISS since the band’s early roots in the 1970s. Even though Leo has listened to every record the world-famous heavy metal band has produced, he has yet to attend a concert in person.

RELATED | Gene Simmons surprises Idaho’s biggest KISS fan (while he’s working at Arctic Circle) for Feel Good Friday

Leo was born with Williams Syndrome – a genetic condition that presents medical problems, developmental delays and learning challenges. One interesting characteristic is that individuals with the disorder generally love music – and such is the case for Leo.

We surprised Leo while he was working at Arctic Circle and showed him a video from Gene Simmons himself inviting Leo to the concert along with the invitation to meet the band backstage.

Leo was thrilled but unfortunately, the concert was canceled just days before it was supposed to happen due to Simmons experiencing health issues. Leo and his family were unaware of the cancellation and went to Salt Lake City. The night before the scheduled show, Leo broke his arm and ended up in the hospital.

The fact the concert was canceled ended up being a blessing to Leo as he would have been in a lot of pain while watching his favorite band. KISS has told Leo he can come to the rescheduled show next year in Salt Lake City, but that isn’t soon enough for this fan! We decided to visit him again for Feel Good Friday and give him a gift that he can enjoy. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

