Surprising random people with gifts for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This week we purchased several gifts with the goal of giving them to random people. Each EastIdahoNews.com team member had one hour to hit the streets and pass out their presents.

Hopefully this act encourages others to spread kindness wherever they go!

Watch the video above to see what happened.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

