The 19 most-viewed EastIdahoNews.com stories in 2019
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Published at | Updated at
It’s been a whirlwind year for news in eastern Idaho.
Christopher Tapp was exonerated after Brian Dripps was arrested for allegedly killing Angie Dodge 23 years ago. Costco announced it’s building a store in Idaho Falls. Frank and Belinda VanderSloot established a $1 million fund to fight what they deem are aggressive medical debt collection practices in Idaho. The Idaho Falls Bandits won the American Legion World Series.
This past year flew by – and there was no shortage of news to cover.
EastIdahoNews.com posted thousands of stories throughout the past 12 months and between our website and app, we’ll finish the year with over 65 million pageviews – our most ever. We now have regular users in every state and several countries.
Here’s a look back at our 19 most-viewed stories of 2019. (Click on the blue headline to read the original story)
19. Former Idaho Falls doctor admits to using own sperm to inseminate multiple patients
Nov. 7, 2019
By: Grace Hansen, EastIdahoNews.com
A retired Idaho Falls gynecologist sued last year for allegedly using his own sperm to inseminate a woman admitted to the wrongdoing in sworn testimony.
18. Barbecue restaurant suddenly closes after 10 years of business
Sept. 30, 2019
By: Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Famous Dave’s in Idaho Falls suddenly closed its only Idaho restaurant without any notice.
17. Utah restuarant closed after video emerges of employee urinating in food prep area
Dec. 15, 2019
By: Jen Reiss, KSL.com
Rancherito’s in Draper closes after a video was posted that showed an employee urinating in a food preparation area.
16. Man accused of murder had dozens of disturbing posts on his Facebook page
June 24, 2019
By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
A man accused of killing his girlfriend spent a great deal of time posting bizarre things on Facebook the weekend of her death.
15. Life or death battle between deer and mountain lion caught on camera
Dec. 18, 2019
By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
A local couple got a surprise while driving home as they came face-to-face with a life and death struggle between a predator and its prey.
14. Eastern Idaho couple dies in a plane crash near Jackpot, Nevada
Nov. 23, 2019
By: Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Mike and Robin Quinn, owners of Heise Hot Springs, died in a plane crash near Elko, Nevada.
13. Parents of missing Rexburg children issue statement, attorney says they are ‘loving’ and ‘devoted’
Dec. 23, 2019
By: Nate Sunderland and Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
A Rexburg attorney representing Chad and Lori Daybell says he is in contact with the couple but has no information regarding the whereabouts or welfare of two of their children.
12. ‘Our hearts are broken.’ Cabin belonging to popular bloggers burns down.
Feb. 11, 2019
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
11. Local mom issues warning after breast implant nightmare
Feb. 4, 2019
By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Local mom Liza Hanks issues a warning after becoming deathly ill following breast implant surgery.
10. Young adult and child killed in 5-vehicle crash near Shelley
Oct. 5, 2019
By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho State Police confirmed that two people died in five-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 91 in Shelley.
9. ‘It’s a disturbing scene.’ Man stabbed girlfriend and 2 dogs before burying her in the backyard, police say
June 24, 2019
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
The body of a woman stabbed to death and buried in her backyard was recovered and her boyfriend is charged with first-degree murder.
8. Tributes pour in for Hansen family as NTSB investigators travel to plane crash site
Dec. 1, 2019
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
The Idaho Falls community “has a dark cloud over it” following a plane crash that killed nine family members and injured three others.
7. Wake up, people: You’re fooling yourself about sleep, study says
Apr. 16, 2019
By: Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Hey, sleepyheads. What you believe about sleep may be nothing but a pipe dream.
6. Police searching for Rexburg children believed to be in serious danger
Dec. 20, 2019
By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Two local law enforcement agencies and the FBI are investigating a possible connection between the death of a Fremont County woman and two missing Rexburg children who are believed to be in serious danger.
5. Police release photos of mother, stepdad who are now ‘persons of interest’ in connection to children’s disappearance
Dec. 21, 2019
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
The Rexburg Police Department released photos of the mother and stepfather of two children who have been missing and are believed to be in serious danger.
4. Gene Simmons surprises Idaho’s biggest KISS fan (while he’s working at Arctic Circle) for Feel Good Friday
Feb. 15, 2019
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
KISS and Gene Simmons asked EastIdahoNew.com if we could deliver a special message to their biggest fan in Idaho. His name is Leo and he works at Arctic Circle.
3. Mother of 5, whose husband died in a construction accident, sobs after getting surprises from a Secret Santa and David Archuleta
Dec. 22, 2019
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Secret Santa surprises Maila Galo with a $15,000 check and pop star David Archuleta comes along for the unforgettable moment.
2. Kyäni, Conrad & Bischoff executives among those killed in South Dakota plane crash
Nov. 30, 2019
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
A weekend hunting trip turned to heartbreaking tragedy when nine members of an eastern Idaho family were killed in an airplane crash.
1. Hansen family issues statement as names of plane crash victims are released
Dec. 1, 2019
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
The Hansen family and Kyäni issue statements following a plane crash that killed nine people and injured three others.