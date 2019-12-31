The 19 most-viewed EastIdahoNews.com stories in 2019

It’s been a whirlwind year for news in eastern Idaho.

Christopher Tapp was exonerated after Brian Dripps was arrested for allegedly killing Angie Dodge 23 years ago. Costco announced it’s building a store in Idaho Falls. Frank and Belinda VanderSloot established a $1 million fund to fight what they deem are aggressive medical debt collection practices in Idaho. The Idaho Falls Bandits won the American Legion World Series.

This past year flew by – and there was no shortage of news to cover.

EastIdahoNews.com posted thousands of stories throughout the past 12 months and between our website and app, we’ll finish the year with over 65 million pageviews – our most ever. We now have regular users in every state and several countries.

Here’s a look back at our 19 most-viewed stories of 2019. (Click on the blue headline to read the original story)

Nov. 7, 2019

By: Grace Hansen, EastIdahoNews.com

A retired Idaho Falls gynecologist sued last year for allegedly using his own sperm to inseminate a woman admitted to the wrongdoing in sworn testimony.

Sept. 30, 2019

By: Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Famous Dave’s in Idaho Falls suddenly closed its only Idaho restaurant without any notice.

Dec. 15, 2019

By: Jen Reiss, KSL.com

Rancherito’s in Draper closes after a video was posted that showed an employee urinating in a food preparation area.

June 24, 2019

By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

A man accused of killing his girlfriend spent a great deal of time posting bizarre things on Facebook the weekend of her death.

Dec. 18, 2019

By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

A local couple got a surprise while driving home as they came face-to-face with a life and death struggle between a predator and its prey.

Nov. 23, 2019

By: Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Mike and Robin Quinn, owners of Heise Hot Springs, died in a plane crash near Elko, Nevada.

Dec. 23, 2019

By: Nate Sunderland and Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

A Rexburg attorney representing Chad and Lori Daybell says he is in contact with the couple but has no information regarding the whereabouts or welfare of two of their children.

Feb. 11, 2019

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Feb. 4, 2019

By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Local mom Liza Hanks issues a warning after becoming deathly ill following breast implant surgery.

Oct. 5, 2019

By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho State Police confirmed that two people died in five-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 91 in Shelley.

June 24, 2019

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The body of a woman stabbed to death and buried in her backyard was recovered and her boyfriend is charged with first-degree murder.

Dec. 1, 2019

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The Idaho Falls community “has a dark cloud over it” following a plane crash that killed nine family members and injured three others.

Apr. 16, 2019

By: Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Hey, sleepyheads. What you believe about sleep may be nothing but a pipe dream.

Dec. 20, 2019

By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Two local law enforcement agencies and the FBI are investigating a possible connection between the death of a Fremont County woman and two missing Rexburg children who are believed to be in serious danger.

Dec. 21, 2019

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The Rexburg Police Department released photos of the mother and stepfather of two children who have been missing and are believed to be in serious danger.

Feb. 15, 2019

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

KISS and Gene Simmons asked EastIdahoNew.com if we could deliver a special message to their biggest fan in Idaho. His name is Leo and he works at Arctic Circle.

Dec. 22, 2019

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Secret Santa surprises Maila Galo with a $15,000 check and pop star David Archuleta comes along for the unforgettable moment.

Nov. 30, 2019

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

A weekend hunting trip turned to heartbreaking tragedy when nine members of an eastern Idaho family were killed in an airplane crash.

Dec. 1, 2019

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The Hansen family and Kyäni issue statements following a plane crash that killed nine people and injured three others.