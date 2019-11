Newsmakers: CEI President Rick Aman

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Rick Aman, the president of the College of Eastern Idaho.

Aman was appointed to serve as president of CEI in July 2017 after voters passed a proposal to turn the former Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college. He had been the president of EITC since June 2015.

Aman has worked in higher education at several colleges for several decades. He is passionate about education and shared his vision to CEI, enrollment projections, how the university is working closely with Idaho State University and outreach happening with high school students in eastern Idaho.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

