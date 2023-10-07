Candice DeLong, former FBI criminal profiler and host of 'Killer Psyche,' explains why people are fascinated by crime - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon in Orlando was held last month and thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that will be posted in the coming days.

Candice DeLong is a former FBI criminal profiler who worked as a psychiatric nurse before her career in law enforcement. Candice was the lead profiler in San Francisco, worked on the Unabomber case and has helped solve numerous crimes.

She currently hosts the podcast “Killer Psyche” where she “gets into the mind of a killer” and shares her expertise on cases.

Watch Nate’s conversation with Candice in the video player above.

