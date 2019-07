Newsmakers Encore: High schooler is first in his family to go to college – and he’s headed to Princeton on a scholarship

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Ivan Ruiz. He’s a Skyline High School student who was admitted to Princeton University with a financial scholarship that covers his full tuition and housing.

Ivan is the first person in his family to go to college. Throughout his life, he has demonstrated a natural

talent and passion for education while participating in football, Honors Society, school clubs, AP classes and working a part-time job at a fast food restaurant.

Ivan is an Idaho State University TRIO Educational Talent Search student. TRIO provides access and opportunity programs for students across the country. Martha Ramirez works in eastern Idaho with TRIO at ISU and joined Newsmakers to discuss how the organization has helped local students.

Watch the entire conversation in the video player above.

