Newsmakers Encore: The local teen starting at Harvard who’s the first in his family to go to college

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Eric Olvera. Eric is starting school at Harvard University this fall on a full-ride scholarship and is the first person in his family to attend college.

The Idaho Falls High School senior was born and raised in eastern Idaho. Growing up, he says he remembers seeing the hard work and dedication of his parents that allowed them to provide for their family.

As a PACE student in elementary school, Eric enjoyed critical thinking and problem-solving opportunities. He later enrolled in honor and AP classes, earned a 33 on his ACT and has a GPA that is higher than 4.0.

RELATED | Meet the local high schooler accepted to Princeton with a full-ride scholarship

Eric has been involved in TRIO, debate, student government, the football team and DECA. During his junior year, he was selected to attend the TRIO National Student Leadership Congress in Washington D.C. He joined other first-generation high school students from TRIO programs across the United States and territories.

Eric hopes to earn a law degree and become a judge.

Watch the video above to learn more about Eric’s journey.

