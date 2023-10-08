WATCH: Inside a Lenco BearCat armored SWAT vehicle - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon in Orlando was held last month and thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that have been posted over the past few days.

Today Nate gives you an inside look at a Lenco BearCat armored SWAT vehicle used by the Orlando Police Department. Nate spoke with Officer Cody Morton, who is a member of the SWAT team, about situations when the vehicle is used and the tools officers are able to deploy.

Watch the video in the player above.

