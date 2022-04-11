The latest timeline in the Lori and Chad Daybell case

Editor’s note: This timeline was originally published Jan. 17, 2020. It has been updated with the latest events as of April 11, 2022.

REXBURG — In December 2019, the world learned that two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and his sister, Tylee Ryan, were missing.

Since then, investigators found the children’s remains. Their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been arrested and charged. EastIdahoNews.com created the following timeline of events.

Written timeline of events

2022