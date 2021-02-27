The latest timeline in the Chad and Lori Daybell case

Editor’s note: This timeline was originally published Jan. 17, 2020. It has been updated with the latest events as of Feb. 26, 2021.

REXBURG — In December 2019, the world learned that two children Joshua JJ Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan disappeared.

Since then, their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been arrested and are facing charges. EastIdahoNews.com created the following timeline of events:

RELATED | Police searching for Rexburg children believed to be in serious danger

Written timeline of events